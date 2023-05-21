The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) SVP Sells $107,317.32 in Stock

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GEO stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The GEO Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,703 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,275,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 94.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,030,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after buying an additional 984,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 953,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

