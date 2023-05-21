Insider Buying: PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) CEO Buys $127,190.00 in Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $127,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,509.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $371.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently -40.44%.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,059,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 798,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

