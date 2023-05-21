StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $74.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,714,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,627,000 after acquiring an additional 478,254 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,409,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

