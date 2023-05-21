StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut OneSpan from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

OneSpan Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.62 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 80.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 200.0% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance.

