Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
