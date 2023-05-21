Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

