Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 98.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $25,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

