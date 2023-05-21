Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $87.74 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

