StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Immunic has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.81). On average, analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,294,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 433,169 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 915,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 574,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

