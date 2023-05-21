StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 4.4 %

OLLI opened at $63.35 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50.

Insider Activity

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.