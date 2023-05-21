Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. Research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,103,125,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.