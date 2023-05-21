Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Upgraded at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has $298.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $278.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.57.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $260.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.41. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after buying an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,284,000 after buying an additional 120,846 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

