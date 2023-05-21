Jefferies Financial Group Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $80.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. IAC has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IAC by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in IAC by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

