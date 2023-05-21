Raymond James Trims BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Target Price to $3.00

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAYGet Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

BrainsWay Stock Down 7.5 %

BWAY stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.95. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 53.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BrainsWay by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation treatments using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.