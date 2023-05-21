Raymond James Trims BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Target Price to $3.00

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Stock Down 7.5 %

BWAY stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.95. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 53.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BrainsWay by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation treatments using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.