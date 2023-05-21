Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Braskem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 53.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 199,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at about $3,180,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Braskem by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in Braskem by 4.5% during the first quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

