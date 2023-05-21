Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PWR. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.91.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.72. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $111.14 and a twelve month high of $176.29.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

