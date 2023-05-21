QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
