QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

About QuickLogic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 16.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100,439 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.