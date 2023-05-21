PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at PTC

Institutional Trading of PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 573,969 shares of company stock valued at $72,667,315 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

