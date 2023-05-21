Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PWOD stock opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $28.00.
Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 549.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.
