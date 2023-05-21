StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

