TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

TCBK stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

