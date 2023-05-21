StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TBPH opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,291 shares of company stock worth $141,862 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also

