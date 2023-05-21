StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Gentherm from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 95.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Stories

