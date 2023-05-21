Head-To-Head Analysis: Frontier Investment (FICV) and Its Competitors

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) is one of 712 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Frontier Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Frontier Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Investment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Investment N/A $6.51 million 60.65 Frontier Investment Competitors $1.39 billion $30.82 million -3.42

Analyst Recommendations

Frontier Investment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Investment. Frontier Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Investment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Investment Competitors 114 591 880 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 310.63%. Given Frontier Investment’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Investment N/A -43.31% 2.17% Frontier Investment Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Volatility and Risk

Frontier Investment has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Investment’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Investment rivals beat Frontier Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. Frontier Investment Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

