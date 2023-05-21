TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.49.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 174,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 178,707 shares of company stock worth $243,764. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

