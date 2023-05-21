StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of QRHC opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter worth $38,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Resource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Quest Resource by 72,872.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of waste and recycling services to customers from across multiple industry sectors that are typically larger, multi-location businesses. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

