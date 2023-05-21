Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy purchased 519,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,950,351.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,928,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 74.5% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 469,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tecnoglass by 35.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 128,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth approximately $14,356,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

