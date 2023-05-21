QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.83.
QuidelOrtho Price Performance
NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $108.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
