QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

QCRH has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

QCR Stock Down 1.9 %

QCR stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $653.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.94. QCR has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QCR Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $74,519.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Bates bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $98,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,760 shares of company stock worth $156,320. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

