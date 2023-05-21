StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 928,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

