Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RARE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,299 shares of company stock valued at $518,716. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,727,000 after acquiring an additional 986,712 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

