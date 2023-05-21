Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Down 21.0 %

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.