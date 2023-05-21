Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Qurate Retail Stock Down 21.0 %
NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62.
Insider Activity at Qurate Retail
In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
