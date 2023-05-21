Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $120.64 on Thursday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,316 shares of company stock worth $2,018,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.