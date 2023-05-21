Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SGRY. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.27.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

SGRY stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $261,105.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,904 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,594 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.