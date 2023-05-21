PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $65.15 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.78.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.