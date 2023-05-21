PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.
PJT Partners Price Performance
NYSE:PJT opened at $65.15 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.78.
PJT Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 423.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
