StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 4.3 %

KURA opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 21.65, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 603,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

