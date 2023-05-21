Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TILE. Truist Financial cut Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Down 2.1 %

TILE opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.76. Interface has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $411.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Interface had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,778,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,398,000 after buying an additional 108,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 6.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,946,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.