Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $495.99 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $369.53 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tiptree by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

