Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Tuniu Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.90.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 107.54%.
Institutional Trading of Tuniu
Tuniu Company Profile
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
Further Reading
