EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVTC. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVTC opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity at EVERTEC

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,142 shares of company stock worth $2,866,982. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading

