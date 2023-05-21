Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

