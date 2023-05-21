Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Exelon Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.62.
Exelon Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.