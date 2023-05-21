Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.88. 19,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 25,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $359.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 296,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 501.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 113,898 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 913.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 57,916 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter.

About Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

