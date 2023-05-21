Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

EXK opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $620.49 million, a P/E ratio of -324.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.02. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 225.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

