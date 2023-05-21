Express (NYSE:EXPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Express Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Express has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.
Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. Express had a negative return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $514.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Express will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Express
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
