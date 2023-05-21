Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 3.8%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.11). 159,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 599,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.16).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £140.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.27), for a total value of £20,125.26 ($25,210.15). In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Piers Godfrey Harrison sold 75,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.30), for a total value of £78,157.04 ($97,904.35). Also, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.27), for a total value of £20,125.26 ($25,210.15). Insiders have sold a total of 295,479 shares of company stock valued at $27,664,008 over the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

