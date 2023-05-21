Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Trading Up 1.9%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 10,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 26,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Global X Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 5,250.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

