First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens raised First American Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.40.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.26.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First American Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

