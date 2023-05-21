Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $101.66 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

