Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IART. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 243.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

