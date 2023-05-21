Truist Financial Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $101.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.63.

NYSE EW opened at $87.93 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $15,691,418. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

