Insider Buying: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CEO Purchases $1,001,299.32 in Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of RBA opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,823,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,834 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,138,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $63,742,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

